Events planned to honor the life and legacy of César E. Chávez in West Michigan

Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cesar Chavez, the labor leader who organized California's migrant farm workers, tells laymen at Riverside Church in New York that youths and students were largely responsible for success of the grape boycott, Nov. 29, 1970. He is seen at a special question and answer session held after he addressed more than 2,000 worshipers at church services. (AP Photo)
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several events are planned for March 12 to honor the life and legacy of César E. Chávez in West Michigan.

Planned events:

  • 11 a.m. - Social Justice March
    • Staging begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, 1204 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW
  • 11:45 a.m. - The Community Gathering
    • At end f march route at Lee Church CRC, 1261 Lee St. NW
    • Celebration of this year's theme, "Our Stories our Strengths, Everyone has a story, every Story Matters"
  • 1 p.m. - Unity Luncheon

Chávez is known for fighting for farmworkers' rights, as well as advocating for fair wages, better working conditions, and social justice through non-violent activism.

He made many visits to Michigan, and specifically Grand Rapids. In 2022, the city named a street in his honor.

