Events planned to honor the life and legacy of César E. Chávez in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several events are planned for March 12 to honor the life and legacy of César E. Chávez in West Michigan.

Planned events:



11 a.m. - Social Justice March

Staging begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, 1204 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW

11:45 a.m. - The Community Gathering

At end f march route at Lee Church CRC, 1261 Lee St. NW Celebration of this year's theme, "Our Stories our Strengths, Everyone has a story, every Story Matters"

1 p.m. - Unity Luncheon

Garibaldi Restaurant, 2850 Division Ave. Tickets available here



Chávez is known for fighting for farmworkers' rights, as well as advocating for fair wages, better working conditions, and social justice through non-violent activism.

He made many visits to Michigan, and specifically Grand Rapids. In 2022, the city named a street in his honor.

