Events planned to honor the life and legacy of César E. Chávez in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several events are planned for March 12 to honor the life and legacy of César E. Chávez in West Michigan.
Planned events:
- 11 a.m. - Social Justice March
- Staging begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, 1204 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW
- 11:45 a.m. - The Community Gathering
- At end f march route at Lee Church CRC, 1261 Lee St. NW
- Celebration of this year's theme, "Our Stories our Strengths, Everyone has a story, every Story Matters"
- 1 p.m. - Unity Luncheon
- Garibaldi Restaurant, 2850 Division Ave.
- Tickets available here
Chávez is known for fighting for farmworkers' rights, as well as advocating for fair wages, better working conditions, and social justice through non-violent activism.
He made many visits to Michigan, and specifically Grand Rapids. In 2022, the city named a street in his honor.