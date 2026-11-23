GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ENLIGHTEN, the nighttime light show at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, opens its third season tonight. This year there's new choreography, new places to warm up and a new finale.

ENLIGHTEN at Meijer Gardens Presented by PNC Bank runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on select dates through Jan. 10, 2027. Guests walk a mile-long path that starts at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater. Along the way, light and music bring the park's sculptures and water features to life, including works by Henry Moore, Auguste Rodin, Ai Weiwei, HYBYCOZO and Alexander Liberman.

The biggest change is at the midpoint of the trail. Mark di Suvero's sculpture "Scarlatti" has been reimagined with new lighting, music and choreography. That stop also has a warming tent, firepits and food and drinks.

Other new additions include a hot chocolate bar inside Mary's Ice Cream Parlor in the Lena Meijer Children's Garden. There's also a new indoor grand finale that turns the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory into a light display of its own.

ENLIGHTEN is again produced by Lightswitch and Upstaging. Lightswitch's past work includes concert lighting for Hans Zimmer and Elton John. Upstaging has worked with Beyoncé, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park ENLIGHTEN at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Tickets and dining

ENLIGHTEN requires a timed ticket. Tickets are on sale now at MeijerGardens.org/ENLIGHTEN. A new Good Anytime Ticket gives untimed entry on the date you choose, and groups of 10 or more get special pricing.

On ENLIGHTEN nights in November and December, the James & Shirley Balk Cafe stays open until 9 p.m. ENLIGHTEN Dinners are also back on select dates. They pair seasonal small plates with admission and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park ENLIGHTEN at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Christmas & Holiday Traditions

ENLIGHTEN guests end their visit indoors at University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions. The exhibit runs daily during open hours from Nov. 25 through Jan. 10 and has been a Meijer Gardens tradition since the park opened in 1995.

This year's exhibit has 40 decorated trees and cultural displays showing holiday customs from around the world. The Railway Garden also returns, with handcrafted trains, trolleys and buildings modeled on West Michigan landmarks and Grand Rapids' Sister Cities. The film "joy," about how local communities celebrate the holidays, plays continuously in the Hoffman Family Auditorium.

The exhibit is included with ENLIGHTEN tickets and with general admission. No timed entry is required.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park ENLIGHTEN at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Holiday events



Tree Lighting Ceremony: Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m., followed by music and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and FOX 17's Janice Allen and Josh Berry

Santa Claus: Saturdays, 1 to 4 p.m., in Michigan's Farm Garden.

Rooftop Reindeer: Saturdays, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19, 1 to 4 p.m., in Michigan's Farm Garden.

Santa and Mrs. Claus: Tuesdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 5 to 8 p.m., in the Garden Pavilion.

Celebrating Cultural Traditions: Tuesdays, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 6 to 9 p.m., with live music in the BISSELL Corridor. Related programs run Saturdays, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19, at 1 p.m.

Meijer Gardens is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It's also closed every Monday in January and February.

