GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Early voting is underway in Grand Rapids, giving registered voters the chance to cast their ballots before Election Day.

WATCH: Early voting begins in Grand Rapids: What voters need to know

Early voting begins in Grand Rapids

Unlike on Election Day, Grand Rapids voters can choose any of the city's four early voting locations.

Related: Michigan Voter Guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 election

Registered Grand Rapids voters can cast their ballots at any of these four locations:



St. Peter and Paul School — 1430 Quarry Ave. NW

— 1430 Quarry Ave. NW GRPS University — 1400 Fuller Ave. NE

— 1400 Fuller Ave. NE Ottawa Hills High School — 2055 Rosewood St. SE

— 2055 Rosewood St. SE New Hope Baptist Church — 130 Delaware St. SW



Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp said the flexibility is one of the biggest differences between early voting and voting on Election Day.

Voters can check their registration status online through the Michigan Voter Information Center here.

You’ll need to provide your name, birth month and year, and ZIP code.

Can I still register to vote?

Yes. If you discover you’re not registered, you can still register and vote on Election Day.

To register on Election Day, voters must go to the city clerk’s office with a valid form of identification and proof of residency.

For more information about registration, polling locations and voting in Michigan, click here.

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