Doing laundry and drinking beer: Laundromat expands business to include beers, wines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Doing laundry and drinking beer— a new business concept is coming to Grand Rapids. Duds N Suds owner Ed Bates is going to have the only laundromat in Michigan with a liquor license.

"I figure, why not? If they can just relax and unwind a bit. And, some people come in here— they're doing, working from home and on their computer. So, why not be able to have a beverage and socialize?" Bates said. "I'm not going to get a big bar crowd in here. So, I'm not gonna bring in tons of revenue but I wanted it for the clientele."

Once Bates got this cycle going, it took more than 30 minutes before it was done.

"I got the license maybe about a year and a half ago," Bates explained.

FOX17

It's been load after load to get where he is now— Bates says he's been fighting with the state since getting his license, and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission recently granted his appeal.

"Going through two disappointments, which people suggested that I give up and forget it. They really, why don't you just let it go? And I didn't because I wanted to stick with it. And now, I just feel elated being able to do it," he said.

Now, he's getting ready to permanently press his mark on the laundry industry.

"I'll be able to serve the beer and wine," Bates said. "I've got one cooler here and it's just gonna start out with that cooler. And as I find the need to grow, I will get a larger one."

FOX17

Duds N Suds on Langley Street on Grand Rapids' southeast side opened in 2018. There are 60 washers and 40 dryers. Bates says at one point, he's looking to add a bar.

"A larger one, if it came to that, but I look for people to just sit. I've got a lot of seating area. I could sit like 45 people in here at a time, which I don't expect to feel, but they could sit and be comfortable," Bates said.

The owner says he's hoping to have it open and running to serve beer and wine in about 90 days.

