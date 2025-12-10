Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Did you know? General admission at the Grand Rapids Art Museum is free on Thursday nights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Did you know? General admission at the Grand Rapids Art Museum is free for one night of the week, thanks to a donation from the Meijer Foundation.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursdays, all ages can enjoy the galleries at no cost.

What's currently on display at the museum?

  • Elijah Haswell: Operation G.R.A.M. (Grannies Raid an Art Museum)
    • August 5, 2025 - April 26, 2026
  • Robert Rauschenberg at 100
    • October 28, 2025 - January 25, 2026
  • Brick by Brick: The Creative Art of LEGO
    • November 22, 2025 - April 26, 2026
  • Parisa Ghaderi: For Dancing in the Streets
    • November 22, 2025 - April 26, 2026
  • The Matter of Awe: Landscapes in Art
    • November 22, 2025 - August 16, 2026
  • As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic
    • December 6, 2025 - April 26, 2026

For more information, click here.

