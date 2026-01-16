Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts 4  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

DEA, GRPD drug bust on Thursday sparked social media posts

1 kilogram of fentanyl seized with search warrant, one person arrested
DEA, GRPD drug bust on Thursday sparked social media posts
DEA, GRPD drug bust on Thursday sparked social media posts
dea drug bust gr.png
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal agents seized one kilogram of fentanyl and made an arrest Thursday during a multi-jurisdictional drug operation on Grand Rapids' west side.

The operation attracted the attention of several neighbors, who posted about it on social media. I tracked down details about what happened.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a search warrant near Stocking Avenue Northwest and Alpine Avenue Northwest as part of an investigation that has been ongoing for at least two months, according to DEA officials.

dea drug bust gr 2.png

Grand Rapids police confirmed they assisted in the multi-jurisdictional investigation. The operation was staged at a local church before the arrest was made.

The DEA said the arrest is part of the federal Fentanyl Free America initiative, which targets drug trafficking operations across the country.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to federal officials.

dea drug bust gr 3.png

“This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER