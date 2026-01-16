DEA, GRPD drug bust on Thursday sparked social media posts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal agents seized one kilogram of fentanyl and made an arrest Thursday during a multi-jurisdictional drug operation on Grand Rapids' west side.

The operation attracted the attention of several neighbors, who posted about it on social media. I tracked down details about what happened.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a search warrant near Stocking Avenue Northwest and Alpine Avenue Northwest as part of an investigation that has been ongoing for at least two months, according to DEA officials.

Grand Rapids police confirmed they assisted in the multi-jurisdictional investigation. The operation was staged at a local church before the arrest was made.

The DEA said the arrest is part of the federal Fentanyl Free America initiative, which targets drug trafficking operations across the country.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to federal officials.

