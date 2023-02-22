Davenport University offers new degrees to address mental healthcare

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Davenport University announced Wednesday it will offer two new degrees that aim to address mental healthcare needs throughout Michigan.

A recent study from the American Psychological Association found that nearly half the practitioners surveyed are unable to meet patient demands for treatment.

This comes as the need for mental health services continues to rise throughout the United States.

“It’s part of our mission – to offer degrees that meet specific needs within our community and lead our graduates to successful, in-demand careers,” Davenport University President Dr. Richard J. Pappas explained. “I’m confident that these new offerings will equip our students with the critical skills needed to support the growing mental health needs of our community and our state’s workforce.”

The Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling and Master of Science in Nursing, with a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner concentration, programs will give Michigan students the skills they need to help individuals and families facing mental health challenges.

Davenport’s new Master of Arts in Mental Health Counseling program allows students to gain real-world experience through a 100-hour practicum in a mental health setting and a 600-hour internship in the counseling field under the supervision of a qualified mental health provider.

Graduates of the program will develop the skills to help future clients overcome addictions, substance abuse, grief, self-esteem issues, marital difficulties and more.

The school’s Master of Science in Nursing with a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner concentration program helps nurses advance their knowledge and skills to care for patients with mental, emotional or behavioral conditions.

The curriculum focuses on addressing psychopathology, substance use disorders and behavioral health.

“Through these programs, students develop the specialized knowledge and empathy needed to address mental health topics in today’s society – valuable skills that include focused listening, analytical thinking and the ability to help others navigate through difficult circumstances,” Dr. Amy Stahley, interim dean of the College of Health Professions for Davenport University, said.

Both programs now are accepting applications for fall enrollment and they’re offered through 100-percent online delivery.

