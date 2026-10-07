Cousins of Mario Coronado arrested by ICE officers on Saturday, family says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four cousins of Mario Coronado were arrested over the weekend by ICE officers in Wyoming, according to Coronado's family.

A family member of Coronado's confirmed to FOX 17 on Wednesday that the four were taken into federal custody shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 at a gas station at 28th Street and Clyde Park Avenue.

The family member said they had been commuting to work that morning and had stopped to buy coffee.

On Sept. 20, Coronado died in a car crash in Grand Rapids after fleeing from a traffic stop conducted by ICE. A 36-year-old man from Guatemala, he had been living in the country illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security, and was not the intended target of the stop.

Grand Rapids Wife remembers husband killed in car crash after attempted traffic stop by ICE Sam Landstra

After the arrests of Coronado's cousins on Saturday, a number of protesters gathered hours later at the ICE Field Office in Grand Rapids on Ottawa Avenue.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, three people were cited for obstructing a passageway and arrested for failing to obey a lawful command.

"GRPD responds to incidents where there is an element of public safety or criminal activity which aligns with our law enforcement responsibilities, regardless of the involved parties," the department said in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment.

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