Police: Driver fled attempted ICE stop before fatal Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had previously tried to stop vehicle that later crashed into a tree, killing the driver, over the weekend.

Around 7:10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the car crash into a tree near Century Avenue SW and McKendrick Street SW. The car caught fire, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch our original report Monday in the video below

Police investigate crash that killed driver in Grand Rapids

In an update on Tuesday, GRPD said that "preliminary information indicates that at some point prior to the crash Sunday morning, Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel attempted to stop the involved vehicle and the driver fled."

According to GRPD, investigators are limited in their ability to gather information from federal agents about events preceding the crash.

"Due to the complexity of the investigation, Chief Trigg has requested that the Michigan State Police take part in the investigation. MSP, under the direction of the governor and attorney general, may be in a better position to determine the timeframe and any other potentially relevant circumstances, and any next steps that may be appropriate," GRPD said in a statement.

The department said that it also had no involvement in, and no knowledge of the situation before being called to the crash site.

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