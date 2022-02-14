Comedian Kevin Hart bringing 'Reality Check Tour' to Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his 'Reality Check Tour' to Van Andel Arena on July 16.

Tickets for the 'Reality Check Tour' go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Van Andel Arena’s website at Ticketmaster.com.

The event will be a “phone-free experience.” Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches. The pouches stay with guests during the duration of the show. If someone needs to use their phone, they must use the venue's designated phone area.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.

Hart will also be stopping in Detroit for a show at the Little Caesars Arena on July 15.

“I am hype as shit to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!” said Kevin Hart.

This is Hart's first major comedy tour in four years.