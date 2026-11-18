GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Deer-vehicle crashes continue to be a problem throughout Michigan and especially in Kent County, prompting the local deer management coalition to call on communities to adopt a deer management program.

WATCH: City of Grand Rapids considering deer management program

City of Grand Rapids considering deer management program

City leaders heard a presentation Tuesday on a program that has gotten some pushback from neighbors in the past, but advocates say it would improve health and safety for both people and deer.

According to data presented by the Kent County Deer Management Coalition, deer-vehicle crashes in Kent County are among the highest in the state, and the number of deer being removed from roads in Grand Rapids has increased year over year.

The coalition is encouraging the county's six major cities to adopt a deer management program, and on Tuesday called on the city of Grand Rapids to join the effort to help manage the area's growing deer population.

In two years, the coalition wants to reduce deer-related car crashes in Kent County by 1,050 by increasing annual deer harvests by 1,900, focusing specifically on antlerless deer due to their breeding ability.

If successful, this would remove around 13% to 20% of the deer herd in the county.

Last week, city leaders in Walker approved plans to begin a deer management program.

The managing director for the Kent County Road Commission, Jerry Byrne, says the program could create a healthier herd and give wooded areas left bare from overgrazing a chance to regenerate, while helping prevent hundreds of accidents and injuries.

"We would really need all six major cities to say we need to be part of this because the reason we did this as a countywide effort is everybody has to do their part. Otherwise, you're defeating your purpose. We either do it as a whole, or we're just chasing deer from one spot to the other," Byrne said.

In 2024, the city attempted a deer management program on city-owned property, but decided against moving forward with the program after receiving concerns from residents on neighboring property.

City Manager Mark Washington said during Tuesday's meeting that the city is considering piloting a deer management program, but this time using private land.

He says the city has started conversations with private property owners with land that sits at least 450 feet away from an occupied residence and plans to conduct community outreach as the process moves forward.

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