GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holiday season is officially underway at Frederick Meijer Gardens, where the annual Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibit has returned with more than 40 cultures and traditions represented through decorated trees, stories, music and cultural displays, along with thousands of lights showcasing cultures from around the world — all under one roof.

Fox 17 Morning anchor Janice Allen and Josh Berry hosted the kickoff event, which was sponsored by University of Michigan Health West. The celebration featured a countdown and the flipping of the switch to light the exhibit, with Santa and Mrs. Claus sharing the stage.

Two young guests, Leo and Odette, were at the center of the fun as the trees came to life.

"I lighted the Christmas tree. It was so much fun," Odette said.

"All the Christmas trees that were off, turned on at one moment," Leo said. "It was like the best time of my life."

For Aaron Turner, vice president of philanthropy at Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, the exhibit represents the heart of the organization's mission.

"Community is everything for the Meijer Gardens, and to have this opportunity to kick off the holiday season here with family and friends, and just the human connection, and just do it all within this beautiful space and this beautiful display of cultures from around the world, there's nothing better," Turner said. "We're excited to share this experience yet again n the beauty and legacy of our founders Fred and Lena Meijer, we welcome you here. This is a place of welcome, joy, and world class."

Visitors won't want to miss Lena Meijer's favorite tree, the one from Germany, where guests can try to find the hidden pickle.

The exhibit is as old as the gardens itself, inspired by Lena Meijer, who curated the first holiday exhibit in 1995, just months after the park opened to the public. It has doubled in size over the years as new families make finding their own favorites their yearly tradition.

Christmas & Holiday Traditions runs from Nov. 24, 2026, through Jan. 10, 2027, throughout the Meijer Gardens main building. Guests can enjoy the exhibit during the day or on Tuesday evenings, or make it the finale of ENLIGHTEN, the light display outside.

Select dates feature cultural programs from:



West Michigan Bengali Association — Nov. 24

Hispanic Center of West Michigan — Dec. 1 | La Furia Del Ritmo

Grand Rapids Sister Cities International: Perugia, Italy — Dec. 8 | Arturo Ziraldo

Ukrainian Society of Michigan — Dec. 15

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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