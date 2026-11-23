GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — History for the Calvin University football team happens at the pace of its practices — fast.

On Thursday, quarterbacks worked on their footwork and accuracy, offensive and defensive linemen hit the sleds and wide receivers and defensive backs ran routes. When the scoreboard clock ran out and the buzzer sounded, these position groups and others ran to the next drill, often yelling and whooping in the controlled chaos of it all.

"We don't walk in between the white lines," head coach Trent Figg said to FOX 17. "When we're on the field, it's all about work."

The work the Knights have put in this season have earned them an undefeated, 10-0 record and their first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship in program history.

On Saturday, they'll welcome Hardin-Simmons University to Knight Stadium for a home playoff game, another first for the program.

"Honestly, it's been one of the greatest things in my life to be able to be a part of this team and this culture," senior quarterback Thomas Vaccaro said. "This team truly cares for one another and truly loves each other well."

In 2024, the Knights took the field for the first time and finished the season with a 2-8 record. In 2025, they went 7-3. On September 26, 2026, they began playing in Knight Stadium. So far, the brand new venue hasn't seen a loss.

"We just put our heads down and worked," junior linebacker Carson Schnurstein said. "I think it was all the guys just buying into the coaches and into each other and just trusting in our Lord and Savior."

The players that fill out the roster say a program built on connection, intention, grit and joy is what allowed for success to be seen so soon.

"The things we do together outside of football, I think, is really what makes Calvin football," senior wide receiver Hunter Hogan said. "I think that makes us really have that chemistry on the field to trust each other and just to know that we have each other's back."

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For all the firsts had by Calvin this season, the ones that matter most — a playoff win and a Division III national championship — have yet to be claimed.

They also aspire for another type of title.

"Our mission statement here is to develop and mentor young men to be champions for life," Coach Figg said. "We want to be champions on the field, in the classroom, in the community, and champions of our faith. All four of those pieces come together to make Calvin football just exactly what it is today."

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