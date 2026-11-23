BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State students camped outside Top Taggart Field on Friday night to get a spot near the stage for “Big Noon Kickoff.” By 10 a.m. Saturday, they were part of the crowd cheering as the Fox Sports show went live from an NCAA Division II school for the first time.

“We've been out here since like 9:45, 10 p.m. Friday night,” Ferris State senior Kyla Jackson said. She and her friends passed the time with Uno, cornhole and about four hours of Monopoly.

Ferris State student Jacob Ensworth had told FOX 17 earlier in the week that he would get there as early as he could. He showed up around 11:30 p.m. Friday. By Saturday morning, hours of singing and cheering had taken a toll on his voice.

“We've been losing it quite a bit,” Ensworth said.

More fans arrived as the sun came up, filling the area around the stage with signs and cheers. At 10 a.m., Fox Sports went live from the Top Taggart Field parking lot, marking the first time “Big Noon Kickoff” had broadcast live from an NCAA Division II school.

Fans chanted Ferris State football coach Tony Annese’s name as he made his way through the crowd. The show also featured the university’s marching band, its top-ranked volleyball team and a segment on the Michigan College of Optometry. Big Rapids Mayor Fred Guenther closed the broadcast by presenting the hosts with a key to the city.

The Bulldogs gave fans another reason to cheer after the show. Ferris State beat Truman State 45-14 in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs before more than 8,000 fans, extending its Division II-record winning streak to 42 games.

Ferris State improved to 12-0 and will host Findlay in the second round Nov. 28 at Top Taggart Field.

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