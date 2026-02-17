Broadway Grand Rapids announces 2026-2027 Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An exciting season is in store for Broadway GR's 2026-2027 season, and including a Michigan premiere!

Here's the lineup:

Hell's Kitchen: Sept. 15 - 20, 2026

Broadway Grand Rapids

The award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Grammy® Award winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going.

The Notebook: Oct. 13-18, 2026

Broadway Grand Rapids

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), The Notebook is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love, and features music by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by TV’s Bekah Brunstetter (“This Is Us”).

Maybe Happy Ending: Nov. 18-15, 2026

Broadway Grand Rapids

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Parade), Maybe Happy Ending has been called “one of the best musicals in years” (USA Today) and even “The best musical in eons!” (Observer). Don’t miss the totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they’re not.

SIX: Jan. 12-17, 2027

Broadway Grand Rapids

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Disney's Beauty and the Beast: Feb. 9-14, 2027

Broadway Grand Rapids

Be Our Guest at Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. Members of the original creative team have reunited to bring this enchanting and timeless tale to life in a breathtaking musical filled with the romance and spectacle audiences know and love. The show boasts the Oscar®-winning and Tony Award®-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Death Becomes Her: March 2-7, 2027

Broadway Grand Rapids

Death Becomes Her is the Tony Award-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film. It tells the story of two best frenemies who would do anything to look eternally fabulous and one-up each other…even take a secret potion that’s to die for.

The Phantom of the Opera: Aug. 11-12, 2027

Broadway Grand Rapids

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, The Phantom of the Opera which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Bjornson’s brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, Phantom now returns “more spectacular than ever” (Sunday Express) to Grand Rapids.

Season tickets are on sale now at broadwaygrandrapids.com, at 1-866-928-7469, or at the Box Office (122 Lyon St NW). The package includes Hell's Kitchen, The Notebook, Maybe Hppy Ending, Beauty and the Beast, and Deaths Becomes Her. The Phantom of the Opera is available as an add-on.

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale to the general public at later dates.

