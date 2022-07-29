Watch Now
Block party unites artists with community, businesses

The Lions &amp; Rabbits Center for the Arts hosting After Dark Markets to celebrate creativity in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts are hosting their After Dark Markets to celebrate creativity in Grand Rapids— this weekend, though— they're going big for their block party in Creston.

While the markets are held all summer, the block party steps it up a notch — bringing live art, music, food and drink, plus games for the whole family.

This year Plainfield Avenue will be closed from Lafayette to Spencer for the party.

All proceeds will go towards Lions and Rabbits efforts to support public art and create paid artist opportunities in Grand Rapids.

You can join the fun Saturday, July 30th from 3 - 10 p.m.

