BISSELL Pet Foundation holding Empty the Shelters event May 1-15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BISSELL Pet Foundation has announced that it is partnering with Dogtopia for this year’s first Empty the Shelters event. The event will be held May 1-15.

During the event, pet adoption fees are reduced to help animals find a new home. The pets are available for adoption for $50 or less.

Empty the Shelters is held in more than 350 shelters in 45 states. During the event, an average of 1,000 shelter pets are adopted each day.

For one week, Dogtopia will provide one week of unlimited daycare to anyone who welcomes a new dog into their home during the event.

Empty the Shelters began in 2016. Since that time, nearly 140,000 pets at 605 animal welfare organizations have found new homes.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life,” said BISSELL Pet Foundation founder Cathy Bissell. “This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event.”

“Dogtopia believes every family should have the voice to have a dog in their life, so we are excited to help more families experience the joy a dog brings,” said Dogtopia CEO Neil Gill. “Enhancing the joy of pet parenthood is core to our organization. All our committed daycare teams work hard at developing better canine citizens through exercise, socialization, and education. We understand it takes a village to raise a well-balanced dog, and we’re thrilled to work with BISSELL Pet Foundation to change both dog and human lives through Empty the Shelters.”

Empty the Shelters will be held May 1-15. More information on the event can be found on the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s website.

