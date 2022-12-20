BISSEL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope event leads to adoption of more than 12,000 pets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event led to the adoption of 12,667 homeless cats and dogs.

The Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event was held in 290 shelters in 43 states from December 1-11.

Empty the Shelters events are held quarterly. The events are the foundation’s largest initiative. This year, Empty the Shelters has helped about 57,000 pets find homes.

The BISSEL Pet Foundation sponsors adoption fees, so participating shelters can charge $50 or less for each cat or dog. Since the program began in 2016, the BISSELL Pet Foundation has helped more than 138,000 pets find homes.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation is thrilled to have helped thousands of pets find homes during a time when our nation’s shelters are struggling with higher rates of owner surrenders and longer stays for pets,” said BISSELL Pet Foundation founder Cathy Bissell. “It has been a challenging year of saving lives, and we are grateful for the adopters who brought hope to shelter pets this holiday season.”

More information on the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters events can be found on the foundation’s website.

