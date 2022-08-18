BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan breaks ground on new facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on a new rehabilitation and nursing center on Thursday. The facility will be located at 1226 Cedar Street Northeast in Grand Rapids.

The new 94,000+ square foot facility will accommodate 120 long-term residents, and feature a mixture of both semi-private and private rooms. All living space will be on one level, with easy access to the outdoors. There will also be an additional five beds dedicated to acute hospice care.

Residents at the facility will be attended by a care team around the clock. They will provide services, care, and companionship that enhances quality of life and comfort for end of life.

The facility was designed by Progressive AE. Construction will be done by The Christman Company. It will replace the current continuing care facility located at 750 Fuller Street.

“I am most proud of how this center will impact the lives of people, helping them live a healthy and active life to the greatest extent possible,” said Chad Tuttle, senior vice president of hospital and post-acute operations at BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan. “We are fortunate to have many dedicated team members come with us from our Fuller location to our new center. They are some of the most talented and compassionate professionals I’ve ever worked with.”

“Our communities will have an essential resource in this modern facility,” said BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan President Dr. Darryl Elmouchi. “This is a place that not only offers residents and their families the highest quality medical care, but also provides spaces that support what we value – compassion and humanity through long-term care and hospice care in our dedicated hospice unit.”

BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan’s new rehabilitation and nursing center is scheduled to open in Spring 2024.

