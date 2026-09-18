ArtPrize returns to Grand Rapids with record-breaking ambitions and a mission to space

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize returned to Grand Rapids Friday, kicking off what organizers are calling the event's biggest year in almost a decade — and for the first time, the winning piece could end up in space.

WATCH: ArtPrize kicks off in Grand Rapids with a mission to space

ArtPrize kicks off in Grand Rapids with a mission to space

Organizers announced at the start of this year's festival that the winner of the competition will have their artwork sent to space.

In partnership with California aerospace startup Reflect Orbital, ArtPrize will digitize the winning artist's piece, engrave it into a plaque, and then attach it to a satellite where it will be sent into orbit.

"I'm not sure an arts organization has ever gone to space before," ArtPrize Deputy Director Coleman Brook said.

The two-week event features the world's largest string instrument, and organizers are hoping to break a world record for the largest attendance at a fashion show.

"ArtPrize is bigger and better this year, and we think this is the year that really solidifies it as Art City, USA," Brook said.

The event is expected to draw more than 1 million visitors and features 1,025 entries, the most since 2018. Brina Tiemeyer, a longtime attendee, said the event draws people from well beyond the local area.

"This event is great," Tiemeyer said. "I bring my kids every year."

Not everyone in attendance planned their visit around the festival. Matt and his mother Beverly, visiting from out of state, said they stumbled upon ArtPrize by chance.

"When we drove into town, just to check out the town, we realized that this big event was going on, so we've just really started the process of bouncing from place to place, and it's been super cool," Matt said.

Among the pieces that caught their attention was a replica of the Mackinac Bridge built from 20,009 K'NEX pieces, on display inside the Amway.

The artist behind the piece, James Derck, said the massive build started last winter as a way to have fun with his kids. He said to get the piece to the hotel he had to split it into five, six-foot sections and pack it into an enclosed trailer.

"I was incredibly nervous every time we hit a bump, but it got here totally fine," Derck said.

Midway through day one, he said he's been blown away by the public's reaction.

"Right now I'm just being humbled by this experience. This was entirely put together as just a project to do with my kids, and I'm happy to be here," Derck admitted.

Click here to find information on ArtPrize 2026, including events, entries and how to get around.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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