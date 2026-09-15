ArtPrize returns to Grand Rapids and downtown businesses are ready for the boost

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As another edition of ArtPrize approaches, excitement in the downtown Grand Rapids business community is beginning to pick up.

WATCH: Grand Rapids businesses gear up for ArtPrize boost

Grand Rapids businesses gear up for ArtPrize boost

After seeing a boost in visitors and business last year, local shop owners are hoping for more of the same.

"I'm so excited to have people just come in and explore and see all this different talent," Sugar Bar owner Melissa Vandenberg said.

ArtPrize 2025 brought out almost a million visitors and drove $82.6 million in spending — a 138% increase since generating just $34.6 million in 2022. With Experience Grand Rapids reporting an uptick in hotel reservations over the coming weeks, organizers are expecting the positive trend to continue.

"We're optimistic that we're going to see all kinds of people coming downtown and visiting restaurants and staying overnight in hotels," Experience Grand Rapids representative Janet Korn said.

The boost in business comes at a critical time for the owners of Old World Olive Press, who spent the past seven weeks closed due to a water leak.

"We're scrambling, trying to get open before ArtPrize," Old World Olive Press owner Shasta Fase said. "We are just hoping to see that foot traffic, that support of the community, and our loyal patrons."

Down the street at the Sugar Bar, Vandenberg said she is simply excited to see the streets and storefronts light up with artwork — and that any business that comes along with it is a welcome bonus.

"The art is open for everybody to just come in and enjoy it, so it's not like we're going to be like do you want a coffee, do you? I mean, yes, if you support small business while you're in here, amazing. If you're just here to look at the art, also amazing," Vandenberg said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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