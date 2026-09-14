ArtPrize returns to Grand Rapids: A look at what's planned

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize is returning to Grand Rapids for its annual international art competition and cultural event, officially running Sept. 18 through Oct. 3.

Preview Week begins Sept. 12 through 17, giving visitors an early look at this year's entries before the competition officially starts.

The event transforms businesses and public spaces throughout Grand Rapids into a citywide gallery, featuring artwork from artists around the world. All ArtPrize entries are free and open to the public.

Five Districts, Flexible Hours

Artwork is displayed across five ArtPrize districts: Center City, North, East, South and West. While venue hours vary, ArtPrize requires participating locations to be open at least 5-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Visitors can use ArtPrize's digital map to locate venues and entries, or search online by artist name, entry title or voting code.

Themed Weekend Programming

This year, ArtPrize is expanding its programming with themed weekends focused on different art forms. Preview Week featured dance, while opening weekend spotlights music.

Opening Weekend Events

Public voting opens at noon Friday, Sept. 18, marking the official start of the competition. The opening celebration runs 5:30-10 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle and the Pearl Street Bridge.

The kickoff includes a musical parade starting at Rosa Parks Circle and ending at the bridge for a performance featuring the Earth Harp, which ArtPrize describes as the world's longest stringed instrument.

Family-friendly activities throughout opening weekend include:

Friday:

"A Lego Space Adventure" at Grand Rapids Children's Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

"CakePrize" at Sugar Bar, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (continues Saturday and Sunday) - listed as a family-friendly food and beverage experience with interactive activities

Saturday:

Merchants and Makers Market at Rosa Parks Circle, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Art of Resilience Opening Day at Veterans Memorial Park, starting 10:30 a.m. - described as a family-friendly outdoor community celebration with live music and live art creation

Opera Grand Rapids performance at Rosa Parks Circle

Sunday:

Free hosted song and tune swap with Ben Traverse and Friends at ArtRat Gallery, 3-5 p.m.

"Flower Ladies" free take-home collage event with Janiah Skye at ArtRat Gallery, 5-8 p.m.

Public Voting Process

Public voting is a central component of ArtPrize. Visitors must cast their first vote while within ArtPrize boundaries, but can vote from any location afterward.

To vote, visitors scan the QR code on an artist's label, log in or register through ArtPrize's web-based voting system and cast their vote from the entry's page. People can return every 24 hours to vote again.

Public voting remains open until 10 p.m. Oct. 2.

Navigation and Resources

The ArtPrize Clubhouse serves as a central resource during the event, where visitors can get help navigating ArtPrize, find information and purchase official merchandise.

ArtPrize recommends using its website or mobile web app to search for specific artists and entries and to plan routes using the 2026 digital map. With artwork spread across five districts, organizers say visitors don't need to experience everything at once.

Additional Programming

After opening weekend, special programming continues with:

Visual Art themed weekend, Sept. 26, including Doodle Street at Grand Rapids Downtown Market and ArtPrize's Halftime Party at John Ball Zoo

Fashion themed weekend and ArtPrize's awards celebration at Acrisure Amphitheater, Oct. 3

The final celebration will include award presentations to winning artists, along with fashion and live performances.

ArtPrize runs Sept. 18 through Oct. 3 in Grand Rapids.

For more information visit Artprize.org

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