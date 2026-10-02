ArtPrize heads into final weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize is entering its final weekend, with public voting set to close Friday night and a series of events planned for Saturday, including an awards ceremony, fashion show and drone display.

ArtPrize is an annual competition that turns Grand Rapids into a citywide gallery, with artwork displayed at venues and businesses across the city.

Before the competition concludes, organizers are encouraging people to cast their votes. Public voting closes at 10 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, activities will move from venues across Grand Rapids to the Acrisure Amphitheater for what organizers are calling their largest awards ceremony ever.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m., a fashion show will take over. The event will feature the Grand Rapids Symphony, Opera Grand Rapids and dancers. A drone show is scheduled to help close out the evening.

In addition to recognizing artists, ArtPrize attendees will have an opportunity to help set a world record.

Organizers are attempting to break the record for the largest attendance at a fashion show. The number to beat is 3,100 people.

General admission is free, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, click here.

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