Artists putting final touches ahead of ArtPrize 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Artprize is almost here. Artists are now setting up their pieces all across the city. This year there are more artists compared to last, and organizers hope it will have a bigger financial impact on the city...

“When we look at our top traffic days throughout the year, ArtPrize weekends beat holiday. They beat Black Friday. They beat any other day that we have with the number of people who are coming into our doors,” Gazelle Sports Chief Marketing Officer Cara Cross said.

Gazelle Sports in downtown GR is one of 155 venues across the ArtPrize footprint.

“We’re so grateful for that opportunity and what ArtPrize has done for Gazelle Sports as well. So thank you,” Cross said.

ArtPrize is one of the biggest events in my neighborhood. The footprint expands over five square miles.

“From the central core of Grand Rapids, it's about a mile and a half walking distance to the furthest outlier venues. So it is walkable,” ArtPrize Executive Director Catlin Whitington said.

There’s a lot to see in my neighborhood. Organizers tell me there are over 900 entries this year.

“We are really working intentionally to help curate various spaces in various places throughout the ArtPrize district,” Whitington added.

Artists from 39 states and 18 countries are showcasing their art. In 2024, ArtPrize brought in nearly 800,000 visitors to GR.

“So, just visiting and being a part of your own neighborhood downtown, you get to experience something that is unlike any other part of the world. ArtPrize is truly a magical time. We look forward to it every year at our stores,” Oh, Hello Co. Paper & Gifts Owner Alex Benda said.

ArtPrize organizers estimate that this event generated $71-$77 million for the metro area last year.

“There are activities that also take place during the 18 days of ArtPrize. A lot of this is meant to drive people and to draw people into various areas of the city, into these continuous business sectors and these business areas, so that people can really discover and rediscover Grand Rapids and the urban core that we lovingly call home,” Whitington said.

ArtPrize officially kicks off on the 18th and goes until October 4th.

