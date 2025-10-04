Art lovers leave with more than memories as ArtPrize comes to a close

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize is nearing the end after two weeks. The massive outdoor art festival brings people from all around the world into my neighborhood.

While many are leaving, the money they’re spending is staying right here.

“ArtPrize brought us into a couple of stores that I at least didn't know were here,” Betsy Leete told me.

FOX 17

My neighborhood in downtown Grand Rapids has been packed with people.

“We don't have anything like this in Texas, so it was something definitely cool to check out,” Elijah Lopez said.

For two weeks, art around several Grand Rapids neighborhoods have given visitors plenty to see.

FOX 17

“I haven't been in a couple years. What I recalled, everything was outside, and maybe I was in a different area. And this is (where) you go inside. I can see how that draws people into the stores and makes it really interesting,” Leete said.

As people checked out the art, they also checked out the shops.

“We came last week. We walked around a little, looked around the little vent markets that they have there, and that was pretty cool too,” Lopez said.

Many of them are buying things to take home.

FOX 17

Linda Thompson loves to write and couldn’t resist picking up this journal.

“It says the bird who dares to fall is the bird who learns to fly,” Thompson said.

While the closing ceremony was on Friday. The official last day is Saturday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube