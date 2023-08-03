Appeals Court sets date for arguments in Schurr case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s Court of Appeals set a date to hear arguments on whether a former officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department was bound over from district court to circuit court properly.

Chrisopher Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for the April 2022 death of Patrick Lyoya.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Thursday that the Court of Appeals will hear the defense’s “request for leave” on Wednesday, September 6, at 10 a.m.

It will take place in the Grand Rapids Courtroom at the State of Michigan Office Building in Grand Rapids.

Right now, there’s no timeframe for when the Court of Appeals will make a decision once arguments wrap up.

