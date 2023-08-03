Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Appeals Court sets date for arguments in Schurr case

The former officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya
Schurr enters court.jpg
FOX 17
Schurr enters court.jpg
Posted at 4:51 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 16:57:42-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s Court of Appeals set a date to hear arguments on whether a former officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department was bound over from district court to circuit court properly.

Chrisopher Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for the April 2022 death of Patrick Lyoya.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Thursday that the Court of Appeals will hear the defense’s “request for leave” on Wednesday, September 6, at 10 a.m.

It will take place in the Grand Rapids Courtroom at the State of Michigan Office Building in Grand Rapids.

Right now, there’s no timeframe for when the Court of Appeals will make a decision once arguments wrap up.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward