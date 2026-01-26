Anti-ICE protesters demonstrate in downtown Grand Rapids amid bitter cold temperatures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just one day after a man was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis, protesters gathered in downtown Grand Rapids to demand accountability.

More than 100 people attended the rally on Sunday afternoon — which took place along Monroe Center near Breonna Taylor Way.

This is just one of several protests that popped up nationwide in the wake of another shooting death by federal agents in Minneapolis.

"This is the bare minimum that people could do to share their voice and their opinion," shared Julia Knutson, one of the protesters.

The man fatally shot on Saturday has been identified as 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, who worked as an intensive care nurse at a VA hospital. The shooting took place about a mile away from where Renee Good was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs officer on January 7.

And as to what this groups hopes they see happen next?

"Everyone who leaves this place should find somewhere to donate, somewhere to donate their time, their money or their resources, because it doesn't end after you put your sign down and walk away," said Knutson.

