AI is reshaping West Michigan's workforce — here's how local leaders are responding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new report from The Right Place shows artificial intelligence is becoming more prevalent in workplaces throughout West Michigan, with job postings requiring AI-related skills seeing significant growth since the technology's widespread release in 2022.

WATCH: AI is reshaping West Michigan's workforce

AI is reshaping West Michigan's workforce

Job postings in the Grand Rapids area with at least one AI-related skill grew 84% from 2025 to 2026.

"There are more job postings with AI skill sets being asked for in the job description, and it's across industries," Andy Johnston at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce said.

The surge in demand has drawn national attention. Researchers at Goldman Sachs predict around 15 million workers could be displaced by AI in the coming years.

"I think there's still that desire for human connection, but it's definitely having an impact on how we've worked with incorporating these new tools," Johnston said.

However, Johnston sees reason for optimism, pointing to local businesses using AI as a tool to enhance — not replace — their current employees.

"AI is being used to enhance current jobs, not really necessarily shrinking the workforce," Johnston said. "Where we're trying to fill that gap is retraining existing workers and preparing the next generation of workers to incorporate these new tools in the jobs to come."

To prepare the next generation of workers, Grand Rapids Community College has started offering a number of programs helping future and current professionals use AI tools to their advantage.

"What GRCC is doing is preparing those students so when they get into the workforce, they already have seen AI tools and they already know how to use them," Jonnathan Resendiz said.

Resendiz serves as the Faculty Director of GRCC's AI Incubator, which teaches students how to apply AI to their daily workflows to help them save time and provide a greater return for businesses.

GRCC offers three separate programs for students and current professionals looking to retool. The college has also partnered with Google to provide students a free 10-hour certificate on how to use AI tools.

"It allows students to be able to say, I have not only know about AI, but I have been using these tools, and I'm ready to apply them to your business," Resendiz said.

As the nature of work continues to evolve, local business and educational leaders say collaboration is key to keeping West Michigan competitive.

"I think, like any tool, if we're able to develop a pipeline of employees that are able to effectively use these new tools, that will be our competitive advantage," Johnston said.

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