Acrisure to cut 400 jobs starting early 2026, 200 in West Michigan

Grand Rapids-based insurance broker Acrisure announced Wednesday it will reduce its workforce by approximately 400 employees starting in early 2026, with approximately 200 of those positions based in West Michigan.

In a statement, the company said the reduction of their accounting workforce comes, "as the company continues to advance in technology and automation, which are driving systemic changes across industries."

Acrisure said these changes are necessary for them to remain competitive in the evolving industry.

The company employs about 2,000 people statewide and said it will continue to hire for roles in various areas despite the planned workforce reduction.

Read the company's full statement below:

