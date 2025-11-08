AC Grand Rapids names new president

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Major League Soccer veteran will lead Grand Rapids' new professional soccer team.

Darrius Barnes, 38, will serve as the president of Athletic Club Grand Rapids (AC Grand Rapids), the team announced Saturday, marking a significant milestone for the MLS NEXT Pro team.

The Raleigh, NC, native brings two decades of soccer experience to his new role in West Michigan, officials said in a press release.

Barnes began his soccer career at Duke University in 2005 where he started in 70 games and and played in four NCAA tournaments.

AP Photo/Stew Milne New England Revolution's Darrius Barnes (25) and Columbus Crew's Ethan Finlay (13) battle for possession of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Saturday, July 26, 2014, in Foxborough, Mass.

Beginning in 2009, Barnes spent eight seasons as a defender with the New England Revolution, playing 142 games and reaching the MLS Cup final in 2014. He concluded his playing career with the National American Soccer League's New York Cosmos in 2017.

After retiring from the pitch, Barnes worked at the MLS league office before joining Charlotte FC as director of business operations in 2021.

Since 2022, he has served as president of Crown Legacy FC, Charlotte FC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, launching the club from inception and earning 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year Honors.

Earlier this year, Barnes earned his MBA from the University of North Carolina.

"Darrius brings unrivaled passion and extensive knowledge and experience to AC Grand Rapids, on both the business side and the soccer side," said David Van Andel in a release, the majority owner, chairman and CEO of the team. "He's become a rising start since retiring from an impressive playing career, as he worked in business operations for MLS, helped launch successful MLS and MLS NEXT Pro Franchines, and garnered universal respect and built solid relationship throughout the soccer world. We believe he'll make an immediate impact in Grand Rapids and help us set the standard in our league on and off the pitch."

Officials said in a release that part of the reason he was drawn to the role as president of AC Grand Rapids was the local support for teams like the Griffins and Rise.

“I'm excited to help contribute to this great market, be another civic asset and entertainment option for the city and showcase the soccer market that Grand Rapids is and will continue to be,” Barnes said. “We are looking forward to seeing this community rally around this club, and our club is going to rally around the community as well.”

Grand Action 2.0

Barnes plans to move to West Michigan with his wife and two children after the new year.

AC Grand Rapids' inaugural season begins in 2027. The team will play at the newly constructed Amway Stadium on Grand Rapids' west side.

