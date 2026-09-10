AC Grand Rapids kicks off nickname search as excitement builds for inaugural season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction continues at Amway Stadium on Grand Rapids' west side, and so does the excitement surrounding AC Grand Rapids' upcoming inaugural season in MLS Next Pro.

AC Grand Rapids kicks off nickname search as excitement builds for season

AC Grand Rapids kicks off nickname search as excitement builds for season

The club held its first Fan Council meeting Wednesday, bringing together fans and executives to share updates, discuss the supporter experience, and launch the search for an official team nickname.

Supporters at the meeting offered up early ideas for what the club could be called when it takes the field in February 2027.

Club President Darrius Barnes said the meeting was designed to give fans a voice in shaping the club's identity.

"This is an opportunity and a platform to hear from the club, but also for the club to hear from the fans on what it means to them to be a fan, and what they're looking for out of their fan experience and match day experience as well," Barnes said.

The Fan Council, which launched in March, also covered the latest developments at Amway Stadium, the formation of an official AC Grand Rapids Supporters Group, and a preview of the club's "Nickname the Team" campaign, which publicly launches Thursday and invites the broader community to weigh in.

The club announced it has already received close to 6,000 season ticket deposits since launching in June.

Fan Daniel Day said building a following in Grand Rapids won't be a challenge.

"I think the U.S. as a whole has been growing in its fanbase for a while and Grand Rapids absolutely — you go into some of these communities there's so many young kids playing soccer. I think this city is ready for it. We're excited about it," Day said.

AC Grand Rapids' first home game is scheduled for Friday, March 19, 2027.

Click here for more information on the Nickname the Team campaign when it launches on Thursday.

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