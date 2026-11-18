GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is a bit greener now that the pitch has been installed at Amway Stadium, one of several recent developments that have signaled the approach of AC Grand Rapids' inaugural season.

On Tuesday, the MLS Next Pro team announced the signing of Kader Yameogo, who is the first player in club history.

Yameogo is a center back who hails from Ivory Coast and spent three years with Club Brugge KV, a Belgian club that competes in the UEFA Champions League.

In the past two months, AC Grand Rapids has also announced a partnership with Nike, seen construction workers install the pitch at Amway Stadium, made season tickets available to the general public and hired head coach Erik Bushey.

"It's up to us to create the excitement," Bushey said. "But I think the fans are going to help us build electricity."

Bushey says the club is in a "hurry" to put together a full roster but won't "rush" the process of building a team.

"We will be bringing in players from within this state, from all over the country, all over the world," Bushey said. "We have high aspirations, big ambitions."

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A "sprint season" will define the AC Grand Rapids' inaugural campaign, with a total of seven regular season home matches, including a home opener on March 19, 2027.

The shortened season is so the MLS Next Pro calendar can align with other global leagues.

Then, a full-length regular season will begin in July, take a two month winter break, and conclude in April. A total of 15 home games will be played by the club before a postseason that will begin in May.

"We already have tremendous support from the community," Bushey said. "Now it's our job to to put the best product on the field."

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