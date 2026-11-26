GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the long holiday weekend arrives and many of us plan to celebrate, one organization is working to make sure we can celebrate and get home safely.

WATCH: AAA's free Tow to Go program returns for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

AAA's free Tow to Go program returns for Thanksgiving holiday weekend

According to 2024 data, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says half of all Thanksgiving Day traffic fatalities involved a driver at or above the legal alcohol limit.

With that in mind, AAA Michigan is once again bringing back its Tow to Go program to help keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday weekend.

For more than 25 years, AAA has picked up cars and drivers who felt unsafe to drive home. In that time, the free program has helped keep almost 30,000 impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

"The program is free and it's open to AAA members as well as non-members. The only thing we ask of those that are planning to drink alcohol or take other impairing substances holiday weekend….We ask that you plan ahead first, and if by chance that falls through, Tow-to-go is there to get you safely," Adrienne Woodland, AAA Michigan spokesperson, said.

The free program runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30.

Drivers who need a ride can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. AAA transports the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free and confidential, and both AAA members and non-members can use the program.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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