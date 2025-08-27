A silent disco at the Blue Bridge this weekend! Here's how to attend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A silent disco will soon descend on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids.

From 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, August 29, you'll be able to switch between three different music channels — pop, throwbacks and EDM — as you party with the people beneath the city lights.

Since personal headphones will not be able to connect to the music, you'll need to rent a pair on-site for $6. An ID is also required for the rental.

While the silent disco — hosted by Ice Guru Events — is family-friendly, some songs may include explicit lyrics.

If you're not able to make it to the Blue Bridge this Friday, additional silent discos will be held at there on October 10 and 24 and November 7 and 21.

