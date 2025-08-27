Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

A silent disco at the Blue Bridge this weekend! Here's how to attend.

Blue Bridge.jpg
Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team / YWCA West Central Michigan<br/>
Blue Bridge.jpg
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A silent disco will soon descend on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids.

From 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, August 29, you'll be able to switch between three different music channels — pop, throwbacks and EDM — as you party with the people beneath the city lights.

Since personal headphones will not be able to connect to the music, you'll need to rent a pair on-site for $6. An ID is also required for the rental.

While the silent disco — hosted by Ice Guru Events — is family-friendly, some songs may include explicit lyrics.

If you're not able to make it to the Blue Bridge this Friday, additional silent discos will be held at there on October 10 and 24 and November 7 and 21.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER