A SIGN OF SPRING: 'Butterflies are Blooming' to return to Meijer Gardens March 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The butterflies are back!

The Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies are Blooming exhibition is returning to Fredrick Meijer Gardens for 2026, from March 1 - April 30.

The annual butterfly exhibition includes more than 7,000 butterflies and moths flying freely. 60 species from Africa, Asia and South America are represented. There are feeding stations to help guests get an up-close look, amid beautiful and large flower and plant displays.

This exhibit is included in admission to the gardens.



Free for members

$25 adults (14-64)

$20 seniors (65+)

$19 students (with student IDs)

$14 children (3-13)

Free for children 2 and younger

$2 for Museums for All

Special programing this year includes the Butterfly Tea Party and Butterfly Ballet.

You can find more information on the Meijer Gardens website.

