'A reminder of my son:' Park bench in Grand Rapids now bears the name of Amillier Penn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A plaque at a park in Grand Rapids, newly installed, now honors the life of Amillier Penn, a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the city more than a year ago.

On Thursday, a worker for the City of Grand Rapids Parks Department fastened the metal sign to a sunny bench at Camelot Park, a short distance from the intersection of 28th Street and East Paris Avenue.

"A reminder of my son, his life," said Corey Penn, Amillier's father. "It means a lot to family and friends and most certainly to me."

Penn says his son grew up playing at the Grand Rapids park.

"I'm pushing for my child, but also I'm pushing for the families who lost children and don't even have the answers," he said.

In July, the Grand Rapids City Commission turned down Penn's request for commemorative signage on Umatilla Street, the residential road where the deadly shooting happened. Penn wanted it to be named Amillier Penn Way, but those living on the street spoke against the designation.

Rather than commemorative street signage, a number of city officials suggested during last month's meeting that Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand designate each June as Gun Violence Awareness Month.

"We as a city, as a community, need better ways to honor and memorialize the lives we've lost, particularly those we've lost so tragically and so young," said Third Ward Commissioner Kelsey Perdue.

In the days since the commission's decision, Penn has held protests outside Grand Rapids City Hall.

"If we're going to be accountable and expect change, then there are certain things we should do within our city," Penn said. "I feel like every time things like this happen, and a family gets shut down, that's telling the children in the community that nothing's going to change."

A teenager has been charged in the death of Amillier Penn. In May, nearly a year after the shooting, 17-year-old Cartiyae Pascal was arrested by Grand Rapids police and arraigned on a weapons and an open murder charge. Pascal's next appearance in 17th Circuit Court will be for a status conference on September. 2

A community blood drive in honor of Amillier Penn, in partnership with the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, will be held at the Chicago Beef Joint on Saturday, August 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments are preferred. Click here to schedule a time slot.

