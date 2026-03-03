Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A 71-year-old man has gone missing in Grand Rapids while walking his dog

GRPD has asked for helping finding Donald Eckholm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

They say Donald Eckholm may be experiencing issues with dementia. He left a location on the 4200 block of Poinsettia Ave SE around 5:30 p.m. to walk his dog, a chocolate lab.

Eckholm, 71, was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a green sweatshirt. He is 5’8”, 190 pounds, and has white hair. He does not have a phone in his possession.

If you have seen Donald Eckholm or have any other information on his location, please contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or contact 911 if emergency circumstances are present.

