GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lot of my neighborhood streets have a sign that explains when and where to park during this time of the year.

In Grand Rapids, drivers are required to park on the odd-numbered sides of the road on odd days and on the even-numbered sides on even days.

The reason is to help plows get through.

Some drivers in certain areas of the city can have trouble finding a parking spot on neighborhood streets during the winter.

MATT WITKOS

“Moving my car down there (or) to move it down there,” Grand Rapids neighbor Pedro Lopez said.

On odd and even days, you can add an extra layer to your search for that ideal spot.

“Odd, even parking days are a pain in the butt. My wife and I follow the rules, and so we park on the right side of the street so we don't get a ticket,” Grand Rapids neighbor Andrew Wlazlo said.

993 tickets for failing to follow odd/even parking days in GR

In Grand Rapids, when you see these signs, make sure you’re paying attention.

“It can be a little tedious at times, but the city has to do with the city has to do to keep the streets clean,” Grand Rapids neighbor Jakob Langworthy said.

MATT WITKOS

Wlazlo says to him, finding a spot isn’t hard. The reason is very simple.

“The main criticism I have is that the ticketing process isn't consistent, though they'll show up and do a ticket and then they won't show up for another two months. So, people get lazy, so we follow the rules, and it's a pain,” Wlazlo said.

It makes sense, too.

According to Mobile GR, since November 1st, they’ve issued 993 tickets for rule violations.



Pine Avenue NW, 61 tickets.

Gunnison Ave. NW, 47 tickets.

James Ave. SE, 45 tickets.

If everybody followed the rules, it would probably be hard to find a spot,” Wlazlo said.

MATT WITKOS

Drivers must have the cars on the correct side before 1 am. People must keep that side clear until 6 pm.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube