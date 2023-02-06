19-year-old from Grand Rapids battling cancer will see Super Bowl LVII in person

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Grand Rapids who is battling cancer will see Super Bowl LVII in person thanks to Make-A-Wish Michigan.

Jestin is one of 17 Make-A-Wish kids from throughout the country who will see the game live in Phoenix, Arizona.

The experience will begin on Wednesday, February 8, with a welcome celebration where Make-A-Wish kids and their families will get to know each other. On Thursday, February 9, Jestin and the other kids will be able to brush shoulders with some of the NFL’s biggest stars on the red carpet at the NFL Honors event.

On Friday, February 10, the Make-A-Wish kids will get a private, behind-the-scenes tour of State Farm Stadium. They will also be able to show off their football skills at the Super Bowl Experience. On Saturday, February 11, back-to-back parties will be held at Dave & Busters.

The experience will culminate with the Make-A-Wish kids watching Super Bowl LVII in person on Sunday, February 12.

The first Make-A-Wish that the NFL granted was for John Paul Serna, a 12-year-old Arizona boy who attended Super Bowl XVI in 1982. Since the founding of Make-A-Wish, more than 300 wishes have been granted at the Super Bowl.

“The Super Bowl is already one of the most anticipated days of the year, but it means even more to our staff, volunteers and supporters who understand the life-changing impact of the wishes being granted at the game,” said Make-A-Wish Michigan President and CEO Michael Hull. “For Jestin, we hope that the trip provides him with the strength and inspiration needed to face whatever challenges come his way.”

More information on Make-A-Wish Michigan can be found on the organization’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube