101-year-old Air Force veteran honored for WWII service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emmanuel Hospice surprised one of its patients Friday with a special pinning ceremony to honor his military service.

Ivan “Woody” Woodard worked at Willow Run near Ypsilanti with the “Rosie the Riveters” of World War II building B-24 bombers from 1942 to 1943 when he was drafted.

“They’re twin engine. They were training for bomber pilots. I was trained as an Air Force mechanic, and I did mechanic work,” Woodard recalled. “It was easy, yeah. I was well-trained. We had all the tools we needed, no problem.”

Woody then served in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic until his honorable discharge in 1946.

“Means a great deal to me. Memories, brings back memories. It was a great experience. I have no regrets,” Woodard added.

Friday, he received a special veteran pin, a certificate recognizing his service in the U.S. Army Air Forces and a star from a retired American flag.

FOX 17

The event included a poem reading, prayer and songs performed by an Emmanuel Hospice music therapist and fellow veteran.

Woody's family flew in and drove in from all around the country for this special ceremony, but also, to celebrate his 101st birthday.

“We offer a pinning ceremony to all of our patients who are veterans, and this just worked out really nicely, with Woody celebrating his 101st birthday, that we could come together and do a pinning ceremony and 101st birthday celebration,” Emmanuel Hospice Social Worker Katie VanRyn said.

FOX 17

Woody officially turns 101 years old on Sunday.

He and his family are expecting a great birthday weekend, including their traditional trip to Texas Roadhouse.

“Tomorrow [Saturday], they’re going to Texas Roadhouse, and his plan is to get up on the saddle and wave a hat, which he does every year, and he’s planning to do it again this year,” VanRyn added.

Woody has 19 grandkids, 20 great-grandkids and two great-great-grandkids.

