1 hurt in possible stabbing downtown Grand Rapids

Posted at 11:05 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 23:05:17-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is hurt in what appears at this time to be a stabbing, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department are currently on scene near Louis Campau Promenade, right next to Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

Police say a possible stabbing occurred on Monday night around 10:30.

One person has been wounded with what police say are minor injuries.

At this time, police are still working to learn the circumstances behind the possible stabbing.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew en route and will update you when new information is available.

