1 dead, 3 critically injured after head-on crash on I-196 in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person died and three others suffered critical injuries when an SUV crossed the median on Interstate 196 and struck an oncoming vehicle Wednesday night.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 8 p.m. on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive.



A 23-year-old man was driving an SUV eastbound when his vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes, striking oncoming traffic head-on.

Four people were inside the SUV. One passenger died at the scene. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The fourth person in the SUV is in stable condition.

Three people were in the westbound vehicle. The 49-year-old male driver was not hurt. A 47-year-old woman in the front seat suffered critical injuries. A 7-year-old boy in the back seat was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Westbound I-196 is closed while troopers investigate.

Police are still working to determine why the SUV crossed the median.

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