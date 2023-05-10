1,000 GRPS students will participate in Canemobile water experience activities next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 1,000 Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) students will participate in Canemobile water experience activities next week. The City of Grand Rapids and GRPS have announced that the activities will be held May 15-19 at Riverside Park.

The activities include paddling nine-passenger canoes on the Grand River, learning about the waterway, water quality testing, nature hiking, and cultural history lessons.

This will be the fifth time that Wilderness Inquiry has brought its Canoemobile program to GRPS students. The organization travels throughout the country to bring hands-on, water-based learning opportunities to urban students.

“Canoemobile continues to be a unique and special experience for our students to interact with the Grand River,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “Through this immersive hands-on opportunity, these young people are learning about the importance of our incredible waterway and becoming empowered to explore it for themselves.”

“This annual tradition is a wonderful experience for our scholars to get out of the classroom and explore!” said GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby, Ph.D. “Some of our children haven’t yet had the opportunity to enjoy our treasured lakes and rivers. Canoemobile lets our scholars see firsthand the role the Grand River plays in what it means to be a part of the Grand Rapids community.”

The Canemobile water experience activities will be held May 15-19 at Riverside Park.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube