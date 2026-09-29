Grand Rapids' Pulaski Days marks 54th year of Polish heritage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids is preparing for its 54th annual Pulaski Days celebration, a week-long event honoring Polish heritage taking place throughout October at 13 participating Polish halls and organizations across the city.

The celebration brings together families, friends, neighbors, and visitors from across West Michigan for food, live music, dancing, fellowship, and cultural traditions. Each of the 13 Polish clubs and fraternal organizations opens its doors to the public, offering its own unique way to mark the occasion.

CHECK OUT THE LINK TO PULASKI DAYS FULL SCHEDULE HERE

This year's theme is "Rooted in Pride, United Inside."

What began as a weekend celebration in 1972 to support and promote Grand Rapids' Polish halls has grown into a week-long community tradition. Pulaski Days remains committed to celebrating the organizations, volunteers, families, and traditions that have helped make Polish heritage an important part of West Michigan's history and community.

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