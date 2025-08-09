Grand Rapids Police Seek Witnesses After Deadly Motorcycle-Car Crash

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a vehicle in Grand Rapids, authorities said.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers responded to the area of Diamond Ave NE and Malta St NE around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, on reports of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the department stated.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the department's Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Officer Bingle at (616) 456-3414 or Officer Thompson at (616) 456-3320.

Tips can also be provided anonymously through Silent Observer, police said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube