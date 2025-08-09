Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grand Rapids Police Seek Witnesses After Deadly Motorcycle-Car Crash

Grand Rapids Police 07232023
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police 07232023
Posted

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a vehicle in Grand Rapids, authorities said.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers responded to the area of Diamond Ave NE and Malta St NE around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, on reports of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the department stated.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the department's Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Officer Bingle at (616) 456-3414 or Officer Thompson at (616) 456-3320.

Tips can also be provided anonymously through Silent Observer, police said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter