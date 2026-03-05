Kayakers saved from icy waters in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two people are recovering after falling off of their kayaks in Grand Haven. Grand Haven Public Safety says it happened around 5:09 P.M. Wednesday, when officers were dispatched near North Shore Drive south of North Beach Park.

Officials say the two kayakers were knocked off of their boats by a large ice shelf, sending both into the water. One kayak went missing, and the other was too damaged to be used. Both people were wearing wetsuits and climbed onto a nearby ice shelf to wait for help.

Grand Haven Public Safety units were able to safely get the kayakers out of the water and ice. One of the people was transported to Trinity Health Muskegon, and the other to Trinity Health Grand Haven for their injuries.

GHPS was assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Ferrysburg Fire Department and Life EMS.

