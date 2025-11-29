Harbor Transit limits Nov. 30 service due to winter storm, cancels Trolley Park-and-Ride service for Saturday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Harbor Transit says it is limiting service on Sunday, Nov. 30 due to the winter weather.

To book a ride for Sunday, riders will need to call (616) 842-3200 by 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29.

The following are considered part of "limited service" coverage:



Doctor’s appointments

Medical emergencies including dialysis

Place of employment (including babysitting)

Court appointments

Secretary of State Office (license expiring that day)

Day Care and Day Care Facilities

Pickup medical prescriptions

Physical Therapy

Mental Health

Auto Repair Services

Alano Club

Riders will not be able to schedule a ride on the Lakeshore Go app until Harbor Transit resumes normal operations.

Harbor Transit’s Lakeshore Trolley Park-and-Ride at the Spring Lake Sparkle Festival is also canceled for Nov. 29. They say you may redeem your ticket on a different Trolley Park-and-Ride date. You can also request a refund for tickets by contacting the Harbor Transit Finance Department during business hours, at (616) 842-3220, ext. 6.

