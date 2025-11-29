Harbor Transit limits Nov. 30 service due to winter storm, cancels Trolley Park-and-Ride service for Saturday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Harbor Transit says it is limiting service on Sunday, Nov. 30 due to the winter weather.
To book a ride for Sunday, riders will need to call (616) 842-3200 by 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29.
The following are considered part of "limited service" coverage:
- Doctor’s appointments
- Medical emergencies including dialysis
- Place of employment (including babysitting)
- Court appointments
- Secretary of State Office (license expiring that day)
- Day Care and Day Care Facilities
- Pickup medical prescriptions
- Physical Therapy
- Mental Health
- Auto Repair Services
- Alano Club
Riders will not be able to schedule a ride on the Lakeshore Go app until Harbor Transit resumes normal operations.
Harbor Transit’s Lakeshore Trolley Park-and-Ride at the Spring Lake Sparkle Festival is also canceled for Nov. 29. They say you may redeem your ticket on a different Trolley Park-and-Ride date. You can also request a refund for tickets by contacting the Harbor Transit Finance Department during business hours, at (616) 842-3220, ext. 6.