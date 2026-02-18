Commercial building in Grand Haven "a total loss" after fire

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Public Safety says no one was hurt after a fire on North Seventh Street near Madison Street just before noon on Wednesday, February 18. Based on photos posted by the department, it appears the fire happened at the Dick's Towing Recovery Inc. building.

Fire crews arrived at the scene around 11:26 A.M. Wednesday, to find the building ablaze. Firefighters attacked the fire defensively, to protect surrounding structures from the flames. A backhoe was used to clear and access parts of the building's interior. Officials are considering the building a total loss.

Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire.

