15-year-old girl killed in Crockery Twp. crash

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
CROCKERY TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old girl was killed in a Crockery Twp. crash Tuesday night.

Investigators say an 18-year-old driver lost control of the car and hit a tree on State Rd. west of 112th St. around 10:30 p.m.

He and the front seat passenger, a 17-year-old, were wearing seatbelts and were not hurt.

A 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were in the rear cargo area of the vehicle and "were not restrained" according to the sheriff's office.

The impact caused the girl to be flung from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other 15-year-old wasn't hurt.

