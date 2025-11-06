Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Governor Whitmer to pardon two turkeys, asking the public to name them

Libby Kamrowski
A male turkey is seen in a mixed backyard flock near Fort Collins, Colorado on April 24, 2022.
MICHIGAN — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on people in the state to participate in the annual Turkey Pardon with a naming contest.

Michiganders are being asked to submit name suggestions on an online voting form, with the Governor adding that there are no limits to what people can send in.

Names are to be submitted by Sunday, November 9. The two turkeys will be pardoned on November 18.

The previous winners for Michigan's Turkey Pardon include "Aidan Cluckinson" in 2024, "Dolly Pardon" in 2023, and "Mitch E. Gander" in 2022.

