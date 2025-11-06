Governor Whitmer to pardon two turkeys, asking the public to name them

MICHIGAN — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on people in the state to participate in the annual Turkey Pardon with a naming contest.

Michiganders are being asked to submit name suggestions on an online voting form, with the Governor adding that there are no limits to what people can send in.

Names are to be submitted by Sunday, November 9. The two turkeys will be pardoned on November 18.

The previous winners for Michigan's Turkey Pardon include "Aidan Cluckinson" in 2024, "Dolly Pardon" in 2023, and "Mitch E. Gander" in 2022.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube